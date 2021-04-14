Over 1000 Imams receive food packages

By Sania Babirye

Over 1200 Imams have received Ramadhan Food Packages from a UK based charity organisation SOS, in collaboration with the Department of Social Services under Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC.

The food was distributed to the Imam’s at the UMSC headquarters in a ceremony presided over by His Eminence the Deputy Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Abdallah Ibrahim Semambo.

The charity designs such programs to help Imams who are serving under hard conditions to instill moral values in the communities.

The deputy Mufti thanked Charity SOS, for partnering with UMSC in the field of social well being for the Vulnerable and implored other Organizations to emulate it and come up with similar projects.

Ahmed Zabir, the Director Charity SOS thanked UMSC for extending technical support towards his organization and pledged to work more closely in realizing their aims.

He also revealed that the Association will be rolling out more developmental programs such as paying Imams some allowances to enable them to perform their spiritual duties with a stable mind.

Some of the beneficiaries included Imam Musa Ibrahim of Masjid Noor Nsoba who thanked the Mufti and entire UMSC for initiating the cooperation that he said has brought smiles over their faces.