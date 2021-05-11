10th Parliament officially bows out

By Alice Lubwama

As the country prepares for the swearing in of President Elect Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhabura Museveni on Wednesday, the 10th Parliament will also tonight officially be closed.

The dissolution of the legislative arm of government comes just a week after the President officially wound up cabinet sittings to prepare for the new term of government.

The dissolution of the five year term of legislators of the 10th parliament will be followed by the swearing in of the new office bearers of the 11th parliament who are expected to take oath beginning the 17th -20th may 2021.

Although the speaker Rebecca kadaga had earlier indicated that the legislative arm would close business on Friday this week the speaker realized that there will be no minister to attend to the demanding business of the house.

Kadaga used the same opportunity to remind the new legislators to follow the swearing in programme earlier issued in which on three people are expected to accompany each legislators as the parliament moves to observe Standard Operating Procedures.

She has also warned the new members of parliament coming for swearing in not to carry the whole village from the constituencies to parliament .

The 11th parliament will have 529 members of parliament.