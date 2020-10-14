11 charged with terrorism

By Sania Babirye

Eleven people have been charged with aiding and abetting terrorism, belonging to a terrorist organization (ADF ) and rendering support to a terrorist organization.

The 11 have been charged by the High court International crimes Division Justice David Wangutusi.

He has further remanded them to Luzira prison until the 1st of December 2020 for further mention of the case.

Prosecution’s Joseph Kyomuhendo states that the group led by Abdu Shakur Musoke and others still on the run, between the years 2010 and 2017 in the divers districts of Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono Jinja, Busia among others aided terrorism by mobilizing commodities and harboring recruits of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF ) knowing or.having reason to believe that the support rendered could be used in preparation of acts of terrorism.

Court further heard that all the accused persons between the year 2010 and 2017 in diverse districts in Uganda rendered support to ADF a terrorist organization to wit the recruitment, training and transportation of ADF recruits from Uganda to Democratic Republic of Congo.

The court has also issued an order directing prison authorities to allow lawyers accessing their clients in prison to enable them prepare their defense before trial.