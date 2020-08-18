Zaake’s torture case adjourned to August

The Mityana magistrate court has adjourned to the 2nd of September ruling on an application in which the director of public prosecutions Jane Frances Abodo asked court to take over a private case that MP Zaake instituted privately against six officers for allegedly torturing him while in detention.

The said officers include Mubende RPC Kagarura Bob, Mityana DPC Mwine Alex, SIU’s Twesigye Hamdan & Elly Womanya among others.

According to MP Zaake, the said officers tortured him after he was arrested on the 19th of April for disturbing relief food to his voters at the beginning of the COVID-19lockdown.

She then asked to take over the private case against the six aid officers but today, the rulling flopped because the trial magistrate and the said officers were not present in court.

Zaake has described today’s event as tactics by both the court and state to deny and delay him from getting the justice he deserved for torturing him.