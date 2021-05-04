21 heads of state expected to attend president Museveni’s swearing in

By Moses Kidandi

Twenty one heads of state out of 42 invited have confirmed the attendance of the swearing in ceremony of President Yoweri Kaguta slated for 12 May at Kololo Independence Grounds.

Other dignitaries hoping to attend the scientific ceremony which is strictly by invite comprise seventeen delegates from each District, all members of Parliament Elect,All the 10 former Presidential candidates who participated in the 14 January presidential elections,all ministers and Ministers of state and Members of the central Executive committee of the National Resistance Movement.

The minister for the Presidency Esther Mbayo said that they have sent our invites to a total of four thousand forty two persons who will have to under go COVID-19 tests prior to the event.