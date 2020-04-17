33 people have been put under isolation in Lira Hospital

By Robert Segawa

Over thirty suspects including women who allegedly sold bananas to positive Covid-19 truck driver have been put under isolation at Lira regional referral hospital.

According to the district Covid-19 surveillance boss Jimmy Ogwal all the 33 suspects who come into close contact with truck driver have been spotted by the authorities.

Ogwal expresses fears that out of 33 , five people are believed to have had direct contact with driver and will be put under mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

The ministry of health on Wednesday revealed that security and surveillance team has tracked and intercepted the truck driver entered from Kenya on April 2020 through the Malaba boarder post and tested positive for Covid-19 at Kamudini in northern Uganda.