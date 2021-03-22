More than 50 ordered to clean police stations after violating curfew guidelines

By Sania Babirye

City hall court orders over 50 people to clean various police stations around Kampala and Wakiso districts after convicting them for violating curfew guidelines including moving past curfew hours.

The convicts including women, men and Indian Nationals have appeared via a video conferencing before City Hall Court grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise who read to them the charge of disobeying lawful orders.

They then pleaded guilty to the said offence and ordered to clean various police stations including Kabalagala, kira road, Kyaliwajala, Nansana, old Kampala and Wandegeya police stations respectively.

These have been ordered each to work for one week and four hours a day under the supervision of Officers in charge of stations but the foreign Nationals who are here on visitation have been warned and cautioned against violating curfew hours.

Court has also ordered that the convicts be given jackets written on them community service work for all residents to know that they are on punishments.

The magistrate emphasized that the sentence is to serve as a lesson to to deter other would be offenders from defying covid 19 regulations.

According to the charge sheet the convicts were arrested during the night of 18th March 2021 from different places and bars around Kampala and Wakiso and they have spent a weekend at Kitalya and Kigo government prisons respectively.