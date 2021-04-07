Only 500 mourners have been invited to bury Archbishop Lwanga

By Robert Segawa

The Catholic Church has revealed that 500 guests are expected to take part in the burial ceremony of the late Archbishop Bishop of Kampala Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.

Addressing journalists this afternoon,Rev.Fr. Nicholas Mulumba the head of social communication Kampala Archdiocese and currently the chairman communication Committee for the burial said 500 people have been invited to attend the burial at Rubaga Cathedral.

Mulumba said the people invited to attend the burial are Christians and closely related to the deceased.

He revealed that the program will kick off at 7am and the burial will take place at 2:30pm.

The deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said only invited guests will be allowed by security to access the burial in order to adhere to COVID guidelines.

He also revealed that starting from today evening there will be traffic a diversion at Nabunya junction,Kabusu roundabout, Rubaga Hospital and Mutesa road,adding that all roads leading to the cathedral will be restricted for motorists.

He adds that Rubaga Road leading to Cathedral will be restricted to motorists.

According to Rev.Fr.Nicholas Mulumba, Bishop Anthony Zziwa, the chairman Uganda Episcopal Conference (UEC) will lead the requiem mass.