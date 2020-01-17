Only 55 will participate in the NRM delegates conference

By Moses Kidandi

Following the creation of new districts between 2016 and 2019, the National Resistance Movement Electoral Commission (NRM-EC) is set to conduct party structural elections in a total of 55 new electoral areas.

This will include twenty three new districts, twenty one old districts, seven municipalities and four districts with special cases such as the death of chairpersons among others.

This was revealed by the Party Electoral Commission Chairman Dr.Tanga Odoi saying that these elections will be held on Tuesday, January 21st before the consultations of all aspirants from their electorates from16th to 21st this month.

The elective positions at municipal level include the Youth League, Women League, Elders League, Veterans League and People with Disabilities League and at the district-level they will vote for Youth League, Women’s League, Elders League, Veterans League, People With Disabilities’ league, workers’ league, and Entrepreneurs’ League.

Odoi says that those aspiring for the above positions don’t require any qualification, however, he warned old chairpersons in old districts not to influence elections in new districts and municipalities.

He also revealed that they are to spend 2.8 million shillings in the 55 new districts and municipalities.