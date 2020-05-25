More than 6000 orphans in Mbarara to receive relief items from Prudential Insurance

By Deo Wasswa

Prudential Insurance Uganda has earmarked 300 million Uganda shillings to feed the most vulnerable and poor people who have been greatly affected by the on going lock down.

According to Apollo Makubuya, the board chairman Prudential Insurance, also a member on the Covid19 national task force, among the beneficiaries will be more than 6000 orphans in Mbarara town.

The contribution will be handed to the Mbarara district task force which later will distribute to the beneficiaries few days from now.

He however calls upon other companies especially in the insurance sector to continue extending food relief and other necessary support to needy people.