67 year old man held over defiement

By Robert Ssegawa



Police in Rubanda district have arrested a 67 year old man for alleged defilement of a thirteen year old girl.

The suspect was identified as Girigori Owago resident of Matakara village Haikamiro parish, Muko sub county.

According to Elly Maate Kigezi region police spokesman the suspect took advantage of the victim , who had gone to his house to seek shelter from the rains. She was returning to her home after running an errand for her mother when the incident happened.

The girl went back home crying and told her mother what had happened who later reported the matter to police.

.The suspect will be arraigned in courts of law to answer charges of defilement.