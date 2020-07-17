Accident on Bombo road claims a life

By Robert Segawa

One prison officer has been confirmed dead in an accident that occurred this morning involving a prison truck that overturned at Bombo 19 miles along Kampala Gulu highway.

According to Isa Ssemogerere the Savannah region police spokesman the prison truck registration number UG 0163U had about 39 new prison officers on board heading to Nakasongola prison for deployment.

Preliminary investigation show that five recruits have been seriously injured and evacuated to Bombo military hospital for treatment.

Ssemogerere adds that the truck failed to brake and overturned in a trench left five others injured seriously.

The survivors were transported to Nakasongola prison while the body has been taken to Nakasongola referral hospital for Postmortem as investigation proceeds.