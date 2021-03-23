Accountant committed to high court over rape

By Sania Babirye

An accountant David Rusoke a resident of Ntinda in Kampala who allegedly raped his female neighbor after breaking into her house in the night has been committed to the High court for trial on the orders of the Director of Public Prosecutions Jane Frances Abodo.

City hall court grade one Magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise committed Rusoke after prosecution informed court that police investigations into the matter are complete.

Prosecution states that on 23rd of December 2020 at Kigowa, Rusoke had unlawful carnal knowledge with a 24 year old woman without her consent.

According to evidence before court, on that fateful day at around 4:30 am in the morning, the victim who was sleeping woke up and heard someone walking in to her bedroom while flashing a light from the phone.

Evidence further shows that the victim started screaming but the suspect she had recognized held her by the neck until she lost consciousness.

She later regained consciousness at around 5:30 am in the morning only to discover that her night attire had been ripped off and she was completely naked.

She then informed her landlord who escorted her to Norvic Hospital whereupon examination, she was found to have been raped.

The suspect has further been remanded to Luzira government prison until the high court sets a date for his trial.