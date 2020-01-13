Activists arrested as they walk against corruption

By Deo Wasswa

Police have arrested over twenty youth activists who have been demonstrating this morning on streets of Kampala against the increasing corruption cases in the country.

The campaign dubbed; “The real anti corruption walk” was part of the relaunched black Monday, a citizen led campaign to fight against corruption.

The youth have been demonstrating while giving out black Monday flyers which portray different corruption scandals and government officials involved in these corruption cases.

The group led by The alternative social movement, Uganda poor youth movement and Red top brigade was takes to CPS.