Activists demand for probe into police brutality in recent protests

By Aalice Lubwama

The African center for treatment and rehabilitation of torture victims demands that Government apprehends all security officers who used excess force to kill and torture unarmed citizens who were caught up in the recent riots and prosecute them.

While addressing a news conference the chief executive officer of the center Samuel Herbert Nsubuga said that some of the security personnel shot live bullets among the protesters, injuring and killing a number of people.

Nsubuga notes that the prevention and prohibition of torture act requires prosecution of individual officers who violates human rights.

He also appeals to the President to immediately appoint the substantive chairperson of the Uganda human rights commission during this critical time of campaigns when human rights violations and abuses are on increase.

Nsubuga says that with the appointment of the chairperson the commission tribunal will be fully constituted to be able handle cases of human rights violations.

He adds that they have sent a number of medical reports for the victims of torture to the commission but these cannot be used by the commission to process compensation because the tribunal of the commission is not fully constituted.