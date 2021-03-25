AFIC new strategic plan seeks to improve access to information in Africa

By Deo Wasswa

The governing council and Members of the Africa freedom of information center has launched a USD 12,313,811 worth strategic plan for the next five years.

The strategic plan seeks to advocate for the ratification and domestication of the six African union treaties that recognize the right to information, campaign for adoption of Access to information laws in at least 25 African countries, promote transparency and accountability in key sectors and thematic areas among others.

Emmanuel Saffa, chairperson governing council of the Africa freedom of information center says there is a great link between access to information and service delivery in the key sectors of health, education, agriculture to mention a few.

The launched strategic plan will be implemented under the theme” Access to information: The Bridge to sustainable development”.

“The lack of appropriate legal framework and their implementation undermine the enjoyment of citizen’s right to information, To bridge existing gaps we will actively campaign for ratification and domestication of African union treaties that recognize the right to information”, Emmanuel said.

He added that based on their learning, vulnerable and disadvantaged groups are particularly challenged in accessing information that is essential for their participation and personal development, the strategic plan further will ensure special attention given to women , youth, persons with disabilities and displaced persons to get access to information they need for their effective participation in public affairs and personal development.