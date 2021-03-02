Agulukire encourages peers and students to acquire skills

By Alice Lubwama

Mengo secondary school teacher, Patricia Agulukire has encouraged teachers to participate in programs which will help them develop skills to start businesses that will enable them earn an extra income.

While speaking at the launch of the 6th annual National schools championship, a Stanbic bank education development initiative aimed at imparting knowledge into the youth to become job creators and employ others, Agulukire said that she has been able to change her teaching style using the knowledge acquired from this program, by imparting skills which would make the students better after classroom.

“I have empowered my students to create jobs from the plastics wastes, from the bottles of sodas and waters they can now make different products and earn money.’’ she added

She said during the COVID19 lock down a number of students were able to support their families through the skills their acquired from the program.

Agulukire says that such programs are good for both teachers and students to think beyond what they have learnt in class to be able to convert ideas into business plans.

The chief executive officer Stanbic bank Ann Juuko said the initiative helps the youth to become self-starters to exploit their potential which ultimately contributes to sustaining economic growth.

She also calls on partners in the private sector to support the young generation by grooming them so that they are able to generate jobs.

Stanbic bank championship has reached and impacted the lives of over 60, 000 students in 100 schools and this year they are calling for more teachers and students to participate.

Barbara Kasekende, Corporate and Social Investment Manager at the bank, said over the years, the National Schools Championships has witnessed brilliant and amazing business ideas generated by the students from across the country.

“Some are operational, funded and closely monitored by the bank and it’s implementing partners.” Kasekende said.