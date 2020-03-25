Ajarova urges hotel owners to improve their facilities during this period

By Annah Nafula

Uganda Tourism Board CEO Lilly Ajarova has called upon Hotel and lodge owners to utilise the break aimed at stopping the spread of COVID 19 to improve their facilities.

While speaking to Capital FM, Ms. Ajarova said this was a global crisis whose duration is uncertain. She said this while in the break hotel owners should explore ways to improve their services while they follow the stipulated guidelines given by government.

“I wouldn’t expect hotel owners to just sit and wait for the end of this period but rather organize to make necessary repairs if there any needed. In the vent that some have no money to do repairs, this is a good time for them to take stock for their businesses and also conduct one on one trainings for the staff members.” Said Ajarova.

According to Ajarova, UTB is continuing to reinforce the government guidelines on personnel directly working in the tourism sector. She continues to urge all these people to stay safe and take all the necessary precautions during this period.

Uganda Tourism Board is working tirelessly on a strategy that will be used to market Uganda after the crisis she added.