Allianz completes acquisition of majority stakes in Jubilee General Insurance, Kenya

By Deo Wasswa

Allianz, one of the world’s leading insurers and asset managers has completed acquisition of majority (66%) stake in jubilee general insurance, Kenya.

The company will leverage expertise from both partners to bring international market excellence to its customers.

The acquisition follows the execution of an agreement signed on September 29, 2020, whereby Allianz agreed to acquire the majority shareholding in the short-term general (property and casualty) insurance business operations of JHL in in five countries in Africa, namely, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi and Mauritius.

Following this acquisition, Jubilee General Insurance Limited in Kenya is now a company of the Allianz Group and upon completion of corporate filings will operate as “Jubilee Allianz General Insurance Limited”.

The transaction is Allianz’s second direct investment in the country, after establishing Allianz Insurance Company of Kenya Limited as a Greenfield operation in 2014. “Alone and together with the recent acquisitions in leading African markets of Nigeria and Morocco, this transaction is a reflection of Allianz’s long-term commitment to Africa and fits with our ambition to gain leadership positions in key markets in the continent”, stated Coenraad Vrolijk, Allianz Africa Regional CEO.

The two companies of Allianz in Kenya, Allianz Insurance Company of Kenya Limited and Jubilee Allianz Insurance Limited will continue to operate separately until their operations are consolidated into Jubilee Allianz General Insurance Limited, which is subject to regulatory approval.

“All contracts issued by the two companies remain valid and we will continue to honor our commitments and deliver the quality of service that Allianz is known for globally,” commented Nandini Wilcke, the Regional Head of Mergers & Acquisitions for Allianz Africa. “This transaction gives us a bigger platform to offer Allianz’s wide range of insurance products, from simple digital products to flexible corporate solutions,” added Coenraad Vrolijk.

This is a historic development for the Jubilee Group and through this partnership, Jubilee and Allianz aim to jointly expand and broaden insurance markets across East Africa, leveraging Jubilee insurance’s deep regional knowledge, extensive networks and brand reputation with the global expertise and capacity of the Allianz Group.

Nizar Juma, Chairman of JHL stated: “We are pleased to embark on the first step of our strategic partnership with Allianz, which will support Jubilee’s ambition to increase insurance awareness and accessibility across East Africa by providing innovative, affordable and technically advanced property and casualty insurance products to consumers across the region”.

Allianz and JHL will continue to work together to finalize the acquisitions for the businesses in Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi and Mauritius.