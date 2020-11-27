Amuriat courts Buganda

By Sania Babirye

The FDC Presidential candidate Hon. Eng. Patrick Amuriat Oboi on Friday paid a courtesy visit to the Katikiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga at Bulange – Mengo, the seat of Buganda Kingdom.

In his address, President Patrick Oboi Amuriat assured the Kingdom of total support to Mengo’s objectives.

The Katikiro of the Kingdom Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga welcomed the FDC presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat and implored the FDC to uphold the key 5 tenets of the kingdom once it ascends to power.

The tennets include Protecting the Institution of the Kingdom. Federalism Securing the kingdom properties and boundaries, foster for social – economic development of the people of Buganda and fostering unity.

The Katikiro of Charles Peter Mayiga thanked the FDC presidential hopeful and his delegation for prioritizing Federal System of Government in the FDC manifesto.

The Katikiro handed over a certificate worth two million and Kabaka birthday run kits worth four millions to Eng. Patrick Amuriat Oboi.

He appreciated him for the good gesture of supporting the Kingdom. Candidate Amuriat handed over a copy of the FDC manifesto to the Katikiro.

He was accompanied by the FDC Deputy President Owek. Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo, the Party Chairman Owek. Amb. Wasswa Biriggwa, Nakawa Constituency MP Hon. Michael Kabaziguruka among others.