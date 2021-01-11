Amuriat released on bail

By Sania Babirye

Forum for Democratic change presidential candidate Eng. Patrick Oboi Amuriat has been arraigned at Mpigi magistrate court and charged with accepting to be carried in a dangerous manner.

He appeared before Grade One Magistrate Ruth Nabaasa and pleaded not guilty to the said offence.

He has however been released on a 5 million non cash bail and his sureties ordered to pay 10 millions not cash.

Mention of his case has been adjourned to the 2nd of February this year.

POA was arrested on Sunday in Mpigi for sitting on top of and a motor vehicle and spent the night at Mpigi Central Police Station.

This is Amuriat’s second time being charged with the same offence in less than a week.

Police say Amuriat was sitting dangerously on top of a car and he put his life in danger.