Angry woman throws own twins in the stream

By Robert Segawa

Police in Kitgum has arrested 30 years old woman for allegedly throwing her 8 months old twins in a stream, blaming her husband for not buying meat on independence day.

The Suspect has been identified as Lillian Oyera resident of Labong Amida village a wife to a one Kenneth Ocwo who failed to buy meat on independence day which angered a woman and decided to kill the children.

According to police spokesman Fred Enanga the angry woman also burnt several house hold properties like utensils, Beds , clothes before throwing the twins in the stream.

Enanga adds that one of the infant Ocen Fred has luckily been recovered live by police and local divers, but other twin Apio Jennifer was found dead.