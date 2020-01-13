Another phase of security camera installation is underway -Police

By Robert Segawa

Police has identified a total of 2319 sites where they are set to install CCTV cameras in the second phase of expanding the National CCTV camera project.

The Second phase of CCTV camera installation started in January 2020 is set to cover all Municipalities, Major towns, and all Highways across the country as part of the Police’s strategic mechanism of detecting and fighting crime in the country.

While addressing a press conference at Police headquarters Naguru, Fred Enanga the police spokesperson revealed that they have been carrying out an assessment of hot spot centers with high criminal rates since last year. In some of these areas 80 Automatic number plate recognition cameras and 23 facial recognition will be installed and monitored at 107 police monitoring centers.

Enanga further noted that they have plans of installing the CCTV cameras at the boarders of Busia, Malaba, Bunagana, Katuna boarder as well as Nimule.

It should be noted that the police completed the first phase of installing CCTV cameras which is covers Kampala Metropolitan policing Area with the launch of the National CCTV command center at Police headquarters Naguru and over 6000 cameras were installed.

Enanga says CCTV camera installation has played a great role by helping police to arrest murderers using CCTV footage.