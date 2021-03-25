ANT pays tribute to Magufuli

By Sania Babirye

Alliance For National Transformation party has today visited the Tanzanian High Commission and paid it’s last respect to the fallen Tanzanian President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli.

These have been led by Party President a d 2021 presidential candidate Gen.Muhisha Muntu.

Im his condolence message, to the government and people of Tanzania and the bereaved family, Gen.Muntu prayed for Magufuli’s legacy to live on and out grow his sad death.

“Mhe.Dkt. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli will be remembered for his determination and commitment in fighting corruption.” Muntu said.

Muntu says Magufuli was steadfast in his leadership especially in the pursuit of an independent Tanzania.

“While we all grieve, we need to be assured of the fierce spirit, enviable dedication and rich political culture that the forefathers of the country instilled will ensure that the ideals of a peaceful Tanzania shall prevail.

61 year Magufuli passed on on the 17th of March at Dar-Salaam due to alleged heart problems but not COVID-19 as some people had speculated.

Magufuli who was nicknamed the bulldozer due to his mo corruption tolerance and thought polices will be laid to rest today.

He became president in October 2015 as the fifth president of Tanzania and was loved by many of the common man although he was criticized for his cartel on the opposition, media and Democracy .

He also declined to impose a lock down in Tanzania claiming that COVID-19 was myth.