Anti corruption advocates demand that COVID-19 funding be halted

By Deo Wasswa

Anti-corruption advocates have asked the government to halt funding of the various district Task Forces which are currently coordinating interventions of COVID-19 until they produce full accountability of the previous funds given to them.

According to them an estimated 8 trillion shillings have been realized to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 in communities and to also provide food relief and other amenities required, but to their dismay little has been felt on the ground.

They also want the government to publish all received donations, grant and loans and show how they have been used and this information should be published in newspapers or government online platforms.

Currently, 657 corona virus cases have been confirmed in Uganda and 118 have recovered, since the government announced the first case on March 21 2020.