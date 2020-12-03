Anti counterfeit Network to to help combat fakes in the agricultural sector

By Alice Lubwama

The Uganda National Farmer’s Federation in partnership with Anti counterfeit Network Africa have launched a campaign to awaken consumers, farmers and decision makers on combating counterfeits and food fraud in the agricultural sector.

Addressing the media, the director legal and corporate affairs, Anti counterfeit Network Africa Fred Muwema said that the campaign among others will empower farmers to distinguish between genuine and fake farm inputs, create awareness on counterfeit laws and encourage local authorities to come up with stringent bye laws on counterfeit which will see people being prosecuted for selling fake farm inputs.

Muwema said that the fake seeds, herbicides, pesticides and fertilizers on the market do not only affect the farmers financially but also affects the health of the general population.

He emphasizes that eradication of counterfeit agricultural inputs on the market, the agriculture sector will attract more international investment, encourage local entrepreneurship and investment in agriculture ,build confidence and valves of agro –input brands business .

The chief executive officer of Uganda national farmers federation Kenneth katungisa says dealers in fake agriculture inputs have not been prosecuted because the end users who are the farmers do not know the difference between the fake and genuine farm inputs.

He said that if more farmers get the information of the fake inputs then more people trading in counterfeit will be prosecuted.

The campaign comes at a time when the farmers launched their manifesto 2021 2026 with a call on those who are vying for high offices to consider the issue of counterfeit farm inputs.