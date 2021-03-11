ANT’s Mwiru challenges NRM’s Nabeta Victory

By Sania Babirye

The out going Jinja East Member of Parliament and Alliance for National Transformation Paul Mwiru has petitioned the high Court challenging the victory of his long contender and NRMs Nathan Igeme Nabeta in the just concluded Parliamentary elections.

According to documents filed before the Jinja High Court, Mwiru, wants the high court to nullify Nabeta’s victory and instead declares him the validly elected Member of Parliament.

Mwiru is jointly suing Nabeta together with the Electoral commission for holding an election that was not free and fair but was marred with massive electoral Mal practices including enfranchising of his voters, vote rigging among other allegations.

According to Mwiru,the said election was not conducted in accordance with the electoral laws and that there was non compliance .

He further claims that failure by EC to conduct a free and fair elections affected the results in a substantial manner.

Nabeta was declared as the validly elected Member of Parliament for Jinja East with 6,621 votes, whilst Mwiru pulled 5,355 votes.

This is the third time that Mwiru has challenged Nabeta’s victory, in which he has won the past two election petitions in which he accused Nabeta of having no academic papers and stealing of votes