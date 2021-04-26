Applications for certificates of good conduct to be done online

By Robert Segawa

Police has revealed that they are set to launch an online application for certificates of good conduct and police clearance letters to people who wish to travel abroad.

According to the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the Directorate of Interpol has in the past been burdened by the huge numbers of people flocking their offices in request for letters of good conduct noting that they have resorted to online services.

Enanga said that over 36000 certificates of good conduct have been issued out to the people who wish to travel abroad between January and March noting that this big number has necessitated turning to online services.

He notes that the online application will ease the process of applying and getting certificates of good conduct but will also reduce on congestion at Interpol offices in Kololo.

Enanga asked members of the public to headquarters to book appointments from the police website before going to their head offices at Kololo.