Arcade traders arrested

By Sania Babirye

A joint security team has surrounded and arrested five leaders of arcade tenants, including former Makerere university researcher Stella Nyanzi as they were preparing to address a news conference about closure of arcades as a result of Covid-19 lock down.

The press conference had been organized by Godfrey Katongole the chairman of Kampala city traders association held at Nakasero market.

The joint team of security officer’s led by Commander operation at central police station Ivan Nduhura.

Stella Nyanzi who also runs a side business in one of the arcades together with leaders of arcade trader have been taken to the Central Police Station to record statement.