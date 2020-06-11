Army releases guidelines on burial of fallen Rtd. Lt General Kasirye Gwanga

By Sania Babirye

The army has released the burial details of the late Rtd Lt.General Kasirye Gwanga.

According to the Uganda People’s Defense Forces Spokes person Richard Karemire, Gen.Kasirye Gwanga will be buried tomorrow in a ‘scientific’ burial at Nkene village in Busujju county , Mitiyana district at 10:00am.

Karemire says a limited number of people comprising of mainly relatives will attend the burial as away of observing the COVID-19 standard operation measures , a cause that the deceased died fighting for.

The Army has also banned any kind of gatherings at the road sides because it will violate the social distancing directive and only state media; UBC station has been accredited to carry out the live coverage of the burial process. He also says that there will be a live stream on YouTube and Facebook to minimize congestion.

The army has advised neighbors to the late and other well wishers of Mitayana to respect the said measures because they will not be allowed to bury him emphasizing that the UPDF and other security agencies will be reinforcing the said measures .