Artists cry out to government on new suppressing laws

By Moses Kidandi

The chairperson Uganda National Cultural Center (UNCC), Okello Sam together with the board of trustees Kiyimba Musisi are asking government to consider harmonizing all laws and regulations concerning the arts and creative industry if they are to streamline the sector.

There has been a fast-growing verbal battle between the government and artists following the passing of a new regulation by Uganda communications commission which seeks to tightly regulate the creative industry in Uganda, something the stakeholders have strongly contested.

While addressing the media today in Kampala, leaders from UNCC expressed that they now feel like UCC did not need to pass such regulations that are allegedly aimed at killing the industry without the direct involvement of the key players.

As they continue to engage relevant authorities, they are calling upon all government entities to collaborate and come up with harmonized laws that suit the current environment in the creative industry.