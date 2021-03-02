AstraZeneca vaccines to arrive in Uganda on 5th March 2021

By Gloria Nakiyimba

Government has announced that vaccination against the deadly COVID-19 will start on the 10th of March 2021.

The minister for Health Dr. Jane Ruth Acheng says the government has secured 864,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine which will arrive in the country by 5th March .

This is part of the 3,552,000 doses of the vaccine that was allocated to Uganda by the COVAX facility. The remaining 2,668,000 doses will arrive by June 2021.

The Health minister revealed that vaccination will be done in a phased manner with phase one targeting front line workers and the elderly to receive the jab first.

Front line workers being targeted include health workers estimated to be about 150,00. Others are security personnel including the UPDF, Police and prison, an estimated 250,000 people , 550,000 teachers and the elderly from 50 years and above estimated to be around 3,348,000 people followed by persons with underlying health conditions aged below 50 years.

“Uganda targets to vaccinate 49.6% of the population which is about 21,936,011 people in a phased manner. The eligible population lies in the age range of 18 years and above” said health minister Dr. Acheng

Dr. Jane Ruth Acheng told the media in Kampala on Tuesday that “ vaccines will be given to eligible persons 8 weeks apart”.

All persons eligible for vaccination will be required to produce a national Identification card for Ugandans while non Ugandans will provide a passport.

“The COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free to the target population, however vaccination is not compulsory and individuals will be required to consent in order to be vaccinated. After vaccination the public will still be required to continue following the SOPs which include wearing a face masks washing hands with soap and maintaining your social distance” she averted

According to the minister of Health, Uganda will need 45 million doses of the vaccine to vaccinate a population of 22 million and extra doses to cater for the refugee population.

Government directly purchased 18 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India. Of the 18 million doses, 400,000 doses will be received by mid-March 2021 .

The ministry of health is also working on technical processes of receiving an offer of 300,000 doses of the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Coronavac