Baby coaches LTD clerk charged with defilement

By Sania Babirye

Buganda road Court has granted a UGX600,000 cash bail to a clerk who serves Baby coaches limited after charging him with defilement.

Sulait Uthman appeared before chief magistrate Miriam Okello and pleaded not guilty to defiling a 15 year old girl.

The chief magistrate has ordered him to deposit the said money if he is to gain his temporary freedom with his original National ID while his sureties have each been ordered to deposit five million not cash .

Hearing of the case has now been set for the 28th of this month.

Prosecution states that on the 28 of December 2019 at one of the lodges at old Kampala, the suspect engaged in sexual intercourse with the minor.