Bajjo case dismissed after witness fails to testify

By Sania Babirye

Buganda Road has dismissed the Bajjo case and has ordered the refund of his four million cash bail money.

Andrew Mukasa of Bajjo events has been in court of charges of inciting violence and offensive communication against against the president.

This came after the only witness and complainant Detective Senior Superintendent of Police Henry Mugunya; the acting commissioner in-charge of media at CID refused to come to court to testify despite being summoned to appear in court on several occasions.

However, state led by Ivan Kyazze and Patricia Cingitho has asked trial magistrate Stellah Amabilisi to instead issue a warrant of arrest against the senior police officer to force him to come to court and testify against Banjo.

But Bajjo’s lawyers led by Erias Lukwago have insisted that the charges against his client should be dismissed because its President Museveni the alleged victim who must come and testify in court but not the police officer.

On the ,23rd of January 2020, the magistrate threatened to dismiss the case if the said witness did not turn up in court to testify.

Prosecution states that in June 2019 at various places in Masaka, Mbarara, Ibanda and Kampala, Bajjo incited members of the public to carry out violent acts against the person of president Museveni .

In the same charge sheet , it’s further alleged that Bajjo with an intention to disturb the peace and privacy of the president, Bajjo recorded a video and posted it on social media containing messages that he would overthrow the government before 2021.

According to prosecution Bajjo used his mobile phone to make suggestions with no purpose of legitimate use /communication hence abusing the computer miss Use Act.

On the 18th of June 2019, Bajjo was charged after spending five hours in court cells.

Bajjo pleaded not guilty to the first offense but when it came to the second offense, he pleaded guilty forcing his lawyer Lukwago to ask the magistrate to read the charge in Luganda saying his client did not understand English.

On the 15th of June, Bajjo was arrested immediately after he addressed a press conference in which he announced that he was going to organise a nationwide a marathon in support to Kyadongo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu to help Bobiwine raise money which he has allegedly lost after police blocked his concerts .