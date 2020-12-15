Bankers sent to jail for fraud

By Sania Babirye

11 people including Centenary bank employees and Bank of Africa have been arraigned before Buganda road court. They have now been charged with conniving with two personal bankers of centenary bank to defraud over 200 million shillings from a customers bank account through a fake land transaction.

These include: two businessmen 44 year old Mutungi Moses Kashari and ,33 year old Abdul Aziz Kiwalo, 35 year old Zziwa Steven a banking officer with centenary bank Bwaise branch, 31 year old Doka Nasir a branch supervisor ,Musisi Diana Namubiru assistant branch manager ,30 year old Nalumansi Annet banking officer,27 year old Mugumya Joshua a personal banker with centenary bank Mbale branch,32 year old Mukombozi Oscar personal banker with centenary bank Entebbe road branch and 35 year old Kintu Hassan Musoke a personal banker with centenary bank with Jinja branch.

Others include 41 year old Atom Jacqueline a branch manager with Bank of Africa Oasis Mall branch and 31 year old Alunganti Jessica senior relationship officer with bank of Africa Oasis Mall branch.

These have appeared before Buganda road court grade one Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu and denied the said charges .

They have been remanded until the 22nd of December 2020 for mention of their case.

These are charged with offences including forgery, uttering false documents,theft,attempted theft, conspiracy to defraud,and unauthorized disclosure of information.

Its alleged that Muntungi Moses Kashara and others still at large on the 9th of june 2020 in the Kampala district forged an agreement of sale of private Mailo land between Moses Kashara Mitungi and Ignatius Begumisa Katetegirwe with intention to defraud over 200 million shillings from Katetegirwe’s centenary bank account Isingiro branch.

Kashara is also accused of issuing a forged agreement of sale of the said land on the 20th of June 2020 while at NSB advocate and legal consultant office at plot 3 kampala road station house.

Kashara is also accused of stealing about 112 million shillings from Katetegirwe’s account using the centenary bank Bwaise road branch.

Kiwalo Azizi is accused of trying to steal about 400 mlion shillings from Katetegirwe’s account using the Bwaise branch on the 22nd of june, while the 11 of them are charged with conspiracy to defraud 152 million shillings from Katetegirwe’s account from his Isingiro branch account, Mugumya Joshua and Mukomboozi both having access to Katetegirwe’s electronic records disclosed his account details to Mwendya Nelson on the 15th of may 2020.

Nalumansi also is charged with disclosing Katetegirwe’s account to Gerald Mugaga without authority while Kintu Hassan Musoke disclosed Katetegirwe’s account details to Festo Munyagenda and Waswa Rashis without authority on the 13 of may and 19th June 2020 at centenary bank jinja branch in jinja city.