Bar employees remanded for stealing beer , replacing it with water

By Sania Babirye

Two people have been remanded to Kigo government Prison by City hall court Grade I Magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise for allegedly stealing three crates of beer that belonged to their boss Jadrees Birungi valued at 262,500 shillings.

They include 20 year old Rachael Ainembabazi a cashier and Alicious Antuhire a waitress, all residents of Kifumbira zone in Kampala.

Prosecution’s Timothy Aduti states that, the duo committed the said offence on March 22nd 2021 for hearing of the case.

They return to court on the 7th of April for trial l.

According to the evidence before court, the two have been stealing beers by replacing the beer content with water.