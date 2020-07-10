Barber sent to jail for defiling 12 year old minor

By Sania Babirye

An 18 year old man has been remanded at Sentema government prison for allegedly defiling a 12 year old girl.

The suspect is identified as Ssentengo Edrine a barber and resident of Ndejje Kibutika Makindye Sabagabo in Wakiso district.

He has appeared before chief Magistrate Prosy Katushabe who did not allow him to enter any plea since he is charged with a capital offense that is only tribal and bailed by the high court.

He has been remanded as investigations into the case are still ongoing.

Its alleged that On the 12th of June 2020 at Ndejje,Ssentengo performed a sexual act with a 12 year old girl.