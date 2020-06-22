Bart Katureebe hands over office to Owiny

By Sania Babirye

Retired chief Justice Bart Katureebe has today officially handed the office of chief Justice to his deputy Alfonse Owiny -Dollo at the high court headquarters in Kampala.

Justice Dolo will be holding the said office in acting capacity until president Museveni appoints a new chief justice.

Last Friday Justice Katureebe officially retired after clocking the mandatory retirement age of 70 years for both the office of chief justice and a supreme court judge .

Justice Dollo said he wished that the retirement age of justices at the supreme and court of Appeal be extended to 75 years .He added that at this age, the Justices are experienced and wiser.

Justice Katureebe who has served as chief justice for five years took over from Justice Benjamin Odoki.

He will still work as supreme court judge for the next three months to conclude his judgements.

He will be remembered for among other achievements ; pushing for the passing and assenting to the judiciary administration Bill which had stalled for more than 20 years into law , electronization of court processes and ground breaking for the construction of permanent home of appellant courts .

The judicial service commission is looking at among other names deputy chief justice Alfonse and supreme court justice Richard Buteera as viable candidates for the said office.