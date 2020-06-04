Basalirwa welcomes new court ruling

By Sania Babirye

The six members of parliament representing the newly formed municipalities whose seats had been ejected from parliament have welcomed today’s ruling by the supreme court that stayed their elections.

Hon.Asuman Basalirwa one of the Members of Parliament whose seat as Bugiri municipality legislator had been one of those that were nullified says following today’s ruling, they are going to execute their duties and represent their constituencies very efficiently.

Asuman told journalists that before the ruling, they had been executing their duties with uncertainty.

He says that with this ruling, their statues have been confirmed and will now work more effectively as they wait for the supreme court to determine their main consolidated appeal challenging the said constitutional ruling.