Battered Ghetto TV journalist Ashiraf withdraws case against police

By Sania Babirye



A journalist with an online Ghetto Television Ashraf Kasirye who survived death after he was allegedly shot in the head by security while covering National unity platform party president Robert Kyagulanyi’s campaigns in December last year has withdrawn his suit against government in which he wanted to be compensated for the injuries suffered.

Kasirye Ashiraf through his lawyer John Mpambale told Kampala High court judge Esther Nambayo that he did not want to continue with the case because he is a bad state.

The court has now granted his prayer at no costs and State Attorney Allan Mukama did not also object to the matter.

On the 3rd of December 2020, Kasirye petitioned court challenging the decision by the police to forcefully remove him from National Unity Platform Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu’s car, pepper spraying him before being assaulted when he was allegedly shot in the head on the 18th of November 2020 in Luuka District and on the 27th of December 27 2020 as Kyagulanyi was heading to Lwengo District for his presidential campaigns.

He sustained life threatening injuries and was admitted at Lubaga Hospital were he underwent an operation and is still recovering

He had also asked court to issue a permanent injunction restraining the Uganda Police Force from infringing on his right to property, freedom of press, right to practice a profession and the right against torture, inhuman and degrading treatment.

However, the stated had asked court to dismiss the case calling it baseless and misconceived.