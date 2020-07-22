Beatrice Kayanja announces intentions to stand for Lordmayorship

By Deo Wasswa

Beatrice Kayanja, a business woman, an entrepreneur and IT engineer is the second woman to declare her intention for the Kampala capital city Lord mayorship position in the coming general election.

Speaking to journalists today, Beatrice Kayanja who is coming as independent candidate has noted that her intentions for serving people of Kampala is to promote and improve the healthcare especially for all under the age of five years .

She says the office of Lord mayor is most important and most power political office in changing lives of people in Kampala especially in economic sector but has failed with it’s current leadership.

According to her, KCCA has adquate resources but it’s priorities are wrong , a reason why she has come to fix the problem.

Providing emergency services for all people who need it, addressing the question of high level of unemployment are among other Key issues on her manifesto.

Beatrice Kayanja is now the seventh person to declare intentions to stand on the position of Lord Mayorship.

The other six include, the current mayor Ssalongo Elias Lukwago, Kampala woman member of Parlaiment Nabilah Nagayi Ssempala, Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Jose Chameleon, Daniel Kazibwe a.k.a Ragga Dee, Godfrey Nyakana and Former Mayor Nasser Ntege Ssebagala.