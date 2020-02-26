Besigye arrested after failed attempt to meet Kamizingi traders



By Robert Segawa

Former Forum for Democratic Change presidential candidate Dr. Kizza Besigye has been arrested and detained at Nalufenya police station.

Policelearned that the ex FDC president was planning to meet traders and their leaders of Kamizingi market this afternoon so this morning they surrounded Sun Set hotel where he spent the night. Besigye was then arrested as he left the hotel to Kamizingi market.

On Tuesday, Dr. Besigye was arrested and detained at Nalufenya police station after police blocked his planned meeting in Njeru municipality

He was arrested together with former leader of opposition Wafula Ogutu and Bugiri municipality mayor.