Besigye vows not to quit the struggle

By Moses Kidandi

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) founding president Dr. Kiiza Besigye has vowed not to give up the fight against regime change until it is achieved.

Dr. Besigye made the remarks during celebrations to mark FDC’s 15 years of existence held at Mandela National Stadium Namboole.

He says those who are saying his time is up and that he should retire need to know that he is not only fighting for others but for himself as well.

Besigye says he will only retire when the struggle is over or he is no more.