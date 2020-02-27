Beverage company to donate 35000 coolers to women

By Daudi Zirimala

Over 35,000 women across Uganda are beneficiaries of the 5 by 20 campaign spear headed by Coca Cola Beverages Africa in Uganda. The campaign that started few years ago has seen women receive coolers to enable them start businesses in the retail category targeting systems outlet universe is composed of small, general stores, local kiosks among others.

While addressing the beneficiaries,Flavia Nabaasa the business Development and commercialization Director at Cocacola said that the initiative dubbed 5by 20 has helped to transform the lives of millions of women and thousands of communities by using core business model to grow and sustain small businesses.

Nabaasa added that the campaign is aimed at empowering 35,000 women in Uganda. She says women are a better choice of investment since they spur economic growth and foster sustainable development.

This year the company has so far received 1851 coolers which are being issued to customers across the country and women in the retail category says Maureen Kyomuhendo CCBA group.

Kyomuhendo said that through this initiative, they offer women access to business skills training and connections with peers and this has resulted in increased economic value and business capability for women, communities and our business system.

Women reinvest 90% of their income in their family and community, so by supporting women, we are building sustainable communities through this ripple effect says Flavia Nabaasa.