Beverage company in a Valentine’s day blood donation drive

By Daudi Zirimala

The Coca Cola beverages Africa, Uganda has embarked on a blood donation campaign aimed at collecting 300 units of blood as they celebrate Valentine’s Day.

According to Simon Kaheru the corporate affairs Manager at Coca-Cola, Ugandans should not wait for emergencies in order to donate but it should be done regularly to protect ourselves during times of incidents that may require blood such as accidents, during birth among others.

“The same way we bank money and withdraw in times of need is the same way we have to make sure regional blood banks and blood collection centers are fully stocked to protect ourselves during times of incidents”, said Kaheru.

He noted that well as people are in Valentine’s Day mood, they made it a norm as company to donate blood and carry out free sickle cell screening to enable Coca cola workers and neighboring communities to know their health status .

Speaking after donating blood at Namanve, Kaheru called upon all industries around Namanve to join the drive in a bid to fix the blood shortage gap in the country.