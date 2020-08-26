Birigwa nominated for FDC flag bearership

By Robert Segawa

Wasswa Birigwa the Forum for Democratic Change chairperson has this morning been nominated to vie for the presidential flag bearer of FDC party in the upcoming elections.

Birigwa returned nomination papers after full filling all the requirements at the party headquarters Najjanankumbi. He will face off with the party president Patrick Amuriat Oboi.

According to Boniface Bamwenda FDC’s electoral commission boss the party will determine the presidential flag bearer after NEC meeting at Najjanankumbi.

In his remarks after nomination, Birigwa promised Ugandans, once elected president he will table a bill in Parliament that each Ugandan will receive money as form of Covid-19 relief.