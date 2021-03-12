Blood bank in Masaka suffering a shortage of blood

By Deo Wasswa

The blood bank team in Masaka is short of up to 600 units of blood meant to save lives within the region.

The regional blood bank team is required to collect an approximate 1250 unit of blood to cater for emergency situations such as accidents, surgeries and women set for delivery.

However, the Leader of the Blood bank team in Masaka Turyahebwa Johnson notes that since government installed the COVID-19 lock down, the team has been collecting an average of up to 650, half of the required number of units required leaving many people in susceptible to death due to lack of blood.

Turyahebwa says, the short of blood units collected in the region with assistance from the Kalangala Infrastructure Services is failing their target causing panic amongst patients and health workers.

It is upon this background that Kalangala Infrastructure Services, Uganda Bloodd Transfusion services have started another blood donation drive in Kalangala.

John Opondo, the KIS Managing Director says, the drive is suffering setbacks from the lack of donors from schools since many are not yet back due to the lock down.

Some of the blood donors say, it is now high time all Ugandans join such cause to ensure that they save life during this period.

Kalangala RDC Apollo Mugumya rallied that it is necessary for People living in distant islands to donate blood so as to help the country.