Bobi Wine dedicates Arua campaign to former driver Kawuma

By Sania Babirye

National Unity Platform party presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi says he will be dedicating his campaigns in Arua to his late driver Yasin Kawuma.

Kawuma was killed during the Arua by election campaigns last year when Bobiwine was campaigning for Hon.Wadri.

He says as NUP, they know that there is every intention by the regime and its security agencies to break, weaken and intimidate them as it was during nomination when they wanted to block them.

He says that their campaign in Arua will prove to the regime that they embraced their fear and want Yasin Kawuma who is with them in spirit to know that they will not give up or disappoint the cause he paid an ultimate price for.

Bobiwine has also called upon Ugandans to embrace the coming elections saying its not just an ordinary election but its a revolutionary election .

He says there is every effort to vulgarize his election and stop them and is now asking incumbent president Museveni to be very scared saying this is going to be a turning force for history.