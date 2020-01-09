Bobi Wine meets EC after failed attempts at peaceful consultative meetings

By Deo Wasswa

Leader of the People Power group Honorable Kyagulanyi, and other 2021 Presidential aspirants today met the Uganda electoral commission.

The meeting that was held under heavy police deployment lasted almost six hours.

It is upon this background that Hon. Kyagulanyi and his top members in People Power held a press conference at the their headquarters in Kamwokya . The leadership team at People Power shared the outcomes of the meeting;

According to People Power,some of the the key things agreed upon, was minimal interference of the Uganda police, they also asked Uganda police to stop deploying officers without uniform or name tags. They also asked that police maintains their role of keeping law and order and this should be done without sidelining with the ruling party.

In the meeting Bobi wine has also denied having led any processions as alleged by police operatives.

It was agreed in the meeting that People power goes ahead with consultative meetings too without situations similar to those witnessed in the past three failed meeting attempts.