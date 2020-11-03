Bobi Wine nominated

By Phiona Namutebi

National unity platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi has been declared as the presidential candidate for the 2021 general elections.

Speaking shortly after his nomination at Kyambogo cricket grounds, Kyagulanyi a.k.a Bobi wine has blamed the current president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for denying Ugandans to see peaceful transfer of power for the last 35 years.

He has also expressed the disappointment with the way Ugandans have continued to suffer with land grabbing and access to justice saying that justice under President Museveni’s regime is for sale.

According to Kyagulanyi, “upon taking the presidential seat, he intends to increase payment for security officers, fighting against escalating corruption and restoring the health care system which is broken.”